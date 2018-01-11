× Security Guards Shoot, Kills Knife-Wielding Man Inside St. Louis Cancer Center

ST. LOUIS (CBS News) — Two security guards shot and killed a 46-year-old man who was wielding a knife inside a St. Louis cancer center Thursday morning, reports CBS affiliate KMOV.

Police said the incident happened on the 14th floor of the Center for Advanced Medicine at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital. The security guards reportedly fired multiple shots and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident prompted a lockdown of the St. Louis Children’s Hospital, which is adjacent to the cancer center. An all-employee alert was sent to hospital staff around 10:40 a.m. that said the lockdown was a precaution, the station reports.

The alert said no one inside the hospital was in danger. Police have said the scene is secured.

KMOV reports the man was a patient at the center and was with his wife at the time.