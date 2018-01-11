× Springdale Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Selling Meth

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man will serve time in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine around Northwest Arkansas, according to a news release sent by Kenneth Elser, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Rudy Mancia, also known as Rudy Espinoza, 31, of Springdale will spend six years in prison after being convicted of one count of distribution of methamphetamine, according to the release.

He was also sentenced to three years of probation after he’s released from prison, according to the release.

Mancia sold the drug in various towns in Northwest Arkansas during 2015. He sold more than half ounce of the drug to an undercover informant working for the Drug Enforcement Agency, the release states.