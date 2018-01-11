Two Suspects Taken Into Custody After Police Pursuit On I-49

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) -- Two suspects were taken into custody Thursday (Jan. 11) after a pursuit near Rudy.

Police were in pursuit of the person on Old School Way when they fled on foot, according to State Police.

Those who live along highway 282 where the maneuver crash happened in their front yard say they heard State Police come over a speaker telling them to stay inside their homes that it was not safe.

Right behind their homes in a wooded area that is where witnesses say two suspects ran into the woods and police ran after them.

Crawford County deputies and K9 officers are also on scene searching the area.

There is no word yet on what started the chase or the investigation.

Stay with 5NEWS as we learn more about this developing story.