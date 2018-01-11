Temperatures Crashing As Arctic Front Whips Into Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a 30 degree temperature difference between NW Arkansas and the Fort Smith area with temperatures falling in the wake of today's strong Arctic cold front.

Light snow was reported in Benton County. As temperatures continue to fall, a few slick bridges and overpasses are late afternoon or evening as patchy areas of freezing rain and snow.

Here's what to expect for the next few hours...

NW Arkansas:

5pm: 27 °

7pm: 24 °

9pm: 22 °

11pm: 20°

Fort Smith:

5pm: 36 °

7pm: 30 °

9pm: 28 °

11pm: 26°

The latest data continue to show light amounts of freezing rain, sleet, and snow thru this afternoon. This image shows 4pm.

All precipitation should be out of the area by 10pm.

I'll have a complete update on the cold blast and near 0° wind chills tonight on 5NEWS.

-Garrett