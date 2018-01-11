The Annual Art On The Bricks Partners With Art Ventures Northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM)-- Art lovers will be able to see some special exhibits today (Jan. 11) . The Annual Art On The Bricks is partnering with Art Ventures Northwest Arkansas. More than 30 artists will be showcasing their work.

People in the area will be able to meet the artists of Art Venture Northwest Arkansas. This event will give people a chance to shop, dine and explore Downtown Rogers. There will also be a reception sponsored by Hapa's Hawaiian Bar & Grill and Ozark Beer Company. Afterwards, guests can stop by Downtown Rogers' shops, restaurants, bars and non profits to see the artists showcasing their work.

Participating businesses are located on 1st, 2nd and 3rd streets as well as Walnut and Elm street. Maps will be given out at the reception for help. Art On The Bricks is from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rogers Experimental House.

The three day event will continue on Friday (Jan. 12) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday (Jan. 13) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.