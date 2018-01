× Traffic Lights In Rogers Malfunctioning Due To Weather

ROGERS (KFSM) — Travelers in Rogers should be aware of traffic light malfunctions, according to police.

Ice covering cameras and sensors is the cause of the problem, according to police.

One in particular is at the intersection of Bellview and Pleasant Grove Roads.

Police said as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 11), six traffic lights aren’t cycling properly, which is having an affect on drivers.

Officers are out monitoring road conditions.