VAN BUREN (KFSM)–

The Van Buren Police Department is investigating a break-in and theft at the food pantry of the First Baptist Church of Van Buren.

A post on the department’s Facebook page on Wednesday (Jan. 10) said about $2000 worth of food and supplies were stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call Van Buren police at 479-474-1234.

