× 20-Year-Old Florida Man Claims $451M Mega Millions Jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS News) — A 20-year-old Florida man has come forward with the lone winning $451 million Mega Millions jackpot ticket. Shane Missler chose to claim a one-time, lump sum payment of $282 million.

CBS affiliate WINK reports Missler called his brother right after he realized he won the jackpot. The following day, he told his father over coffee.

“I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity,” he said in a statement.

Missler took to Facebook to share his excitement about winning.

According to the Florida Lottery, Missler’s winnings are the second largest jackpot ever by a single ticket.

“A believer in the power of a positive mindset, Shane wasn’t really surprised that he had won,” the Florida Lottery said. “He said he just had ‘a feeling’ that he might.”

Missler purchased the winning ticket on Jan. 5 from a 7-Eleven convenience store located in Pasco County.