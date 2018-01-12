× Arkansas Tourism Gets New Deputy Director

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — A new deputy director for the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism has been hired to continue bringing people worldwide to the Natural State.

Kristine Puckett is the new deputy tourism director for the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism.

She will be in charge of marketing and the operations budget for that department. Also, she’ll coordinate the annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference for tourism.

Puckett will work with Director Jim Dailey. Their overall goal will be to continue increasing the number of visitors to the state.

Puckett has worked with that department since 2002, and was formally the development manager. She has administered three grant programs totaling more than $1.3 million annually, managed the state’s retirement, relocation marketing and advertising programs, developed the ‘Welcome to Arkansas’ guest service training curriculum and has represented Arkansas in nationwide conferences.