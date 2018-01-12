× First Case Of Measles In 3 Years Appears In Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Those with the Arkansas Department of Health have released a statement after a measles patient was seen Wednesday (Jan. 10) at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).

This is the first case in Arkansas within the past three years.

The patient had recently traveled and got measles. The health department has yet to release where the patient had traveled.

Measles are highly infectious.

Employees at that hospital are in the process of contacting anyone seen at that emergency room during that time.

Anyone not current with their MMR vaccine is encouraged to get it as soon as possible as a precautionary measure.