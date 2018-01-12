× Flu Closes Local School

OARK (KFSM) — School was cancelled today (Friday, Jan. 12) at the Oark campus.

More than 25 percent of those who are affiliated with school including students, faculty and staff were out sick with the flu.

School officials decided to cancel class to give those sick extended time to recover.

Savannah Van Buren, a senior at Oark said, “There was nobody in the cafeteria… bus seats were empty, and them my mom got a phone call Thursday evening… she texted me and said we wouldn’t have school Friday because everybody has the flu.”

The school is being cleaned to curtail any others from getting sick when they return.