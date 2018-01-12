× Police: Fort Smith Man Forced Teen Into Prostitution

TEXARKANA (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man is accused of forcing a 16-year-old girl into prostitution in several cities across Arkansas.

Kenyan Roane, 31, was arrested Monday (Jan. 8) in connection with one count of enticing and coercing a minor into prostitution, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed Thursday (Jan. 11).

The victim said Roane set up clients by posting nude photos of her to the Internet. She said he’s forced her to “prostitute for money” at hotels in Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Jonesboro, according to the complaint.

She told investigators Roane kidnapped her at one point, adding that he has control of her finances and electronics, including her cell phone.

An investigator in December 2017 went undercover as a 16-year-old girl to contact Roane. Police recorded the call, during which Roane allegedly said he was “a pimp” and “promotes females,” according to the complaint.

Roane went on to say that he would take all of the money the girl earned to take care of her.

The investigator continued to contact Roane through January, eventually setting up a plan to meet at a gas station in Texarkana, where he was arrested.

Roane is one of four Arkansas men arrested on human trafficking charges in the last six months.

Two other River Valley men — Aaron Hayes and Malcolm Ford — were arrested in December 2017 for allegedly trafficking juveniles for prostitution in Arkansas and Louisiana.

In August 2017, Lee Hall of Alma was arrested after a woman said Hall kidnapped her in Little Rock and forced her into prostitution in Northwest Arkansas.

Roane was being held Friday (Jan. 12) at the Washington County Detention Center with a hold for federal court.