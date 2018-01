Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study shows the simple trick to cut down on sugar cravings is getting a good night's sleep.

Researchers in the UK found people who slept an extra hour and a half, reduced their sugar intake by as much as 10 grams the next day.

Those same people also curbed their cravings for carbs.

Experts recommend not going to bed too full or hungry and to avoid caffeine before bedtime.