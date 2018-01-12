× Kenny Chesney Coming To Walmart AMP This Summer

ROGERS (KFSM) — Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion will play the Walmart AMP for a third time this summer as part of their Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018, according to a news release.

The Walmart AMP on Friday (Jan. 12) said Chesney and Old Dominion will be part of its 2018 Cox Concert Series.

Tickets for the July 12 show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (Jan. 19). Prices range from $60 to $109 plus applicable fees.

Tickets can only be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800.745.3000. You cannot purchase tickets in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office or the Walmart AMP Box Office.

A Ticketmaster account is required for all Ticketmaster purchases. Go to www.ticketmaster.com for information on how to set up your account and purchase tickets before the tickets go on sale.