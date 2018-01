Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another push of cold air is set to arrive on Saturday with blustery northwest winds and the chance for a few flurries.

Any snow would be the result of low cloud cover and won't cause any travel issues.

Saturday will be cold with highs only in the 20s to near 30º with a decent amount of clouds.

Expect a little more sunshine on Sunday with temperatures that are closer to the low and mid 30s.

Another chance for very light snow arrives on Monday of the upcoming workweek.

-Garrett