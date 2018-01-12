NWA Mixology Fest Happening This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Anyone 21 and older is invited to enjoy drinks, food, live music and art during a three-night festival happening this weekend (Jan. 12-14).

The fourth annual NWA Mixology Fest is happening in Fayetteville today through Sunday.

Those who attend will get to taste cocktails crafted by local mixologists, and after, vote for their favorite. One cocktail will labeled 'Best of NWA'.

Tickets may be purchased, here. Prices range from about $8.50 to $60.50.

Today, a launch party tasting with Rittenhouse Rye is happening between 4-6 p.m. at Maxine's. From 7-9 p.m., 'Art In A Bottle With The Idle Class' is happening at Nomads. 'Barritts Ginger Beer & Bacoo Rums' will be served.

Saturday, head out to Nomads to enjoy 'Beerology Brunch BeerTails & Beermosa' between 1-4 p.m. Those with Backyard Mary, Lost 40 Brewing, Green Flash Brewing and 360 Vodka, Coa Tequila and Pickle Haus Pickles will be there as well.

From 4-6 p.m. at The Chancellor Hotel, the 'Tierra Nobles Tequila & Backyard Mary Tasting' is happening. The event will feature a Citiscapes Magazine cocktail hour with Brokers Gin.

Also happening Saturday, the 'Barritts Ginger Beer Mule Party' is going down at Axis Lounge between 7-9 p.m. Coa Tequila and Backyard Mary will be there, too.

Then Sunday, the 'Art & Cocktail Pairing Competition' is happening at Art Ventures (Fayetteville Underground) between 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees will vote for their favorite cocktail out of six. Ben Del Shreve will perform.