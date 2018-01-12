× Rogers Man Sentenced On Child Pornography Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was sentenced Friday (Jan. 12) to more than 7 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for possessing 2,000 images of child pornography, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Peng Chanthalangsy, 37, pleaded guilty in August 2017 in U.S. District Court to one count of receipt of child pornography.

Rogers police were initially investigating Chanthalangsy in March 2017 as part of a drug trafficking organization, seizing several illegal drugs, computers and electronic devices from his home on West Olive Street.

Investigators later searched the devices for drug evidence and found numerous images of child pornography, which included images of toddlers.

“(Homeland Security Investigations) works everyday with our state and local law enforcement partners to ensure the perpetrators of these despicable crimes are brought to justice,” said Thomas M. Annello, acting special agent in charge of HSI New Orleans.

“We will continue to aggressively investigate allegations of child exploitation and seek justice for the most vulnerable of our citizens, our children,” Annello said.

HSI assisted Rogers police with the investigation. The New Orleans division oversees Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Judge Tim Brooks dismissed Chanthalangsy’s drug charges as part of his plea agreement.