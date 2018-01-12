× Rogers Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Distributing Meth

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man is going to federal prison for his involvement in distributing methamphetamine.

Manuel Ortiz Jr., 37, of Rogers is convicted of one count of felony aiding and abetting in the distribution of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to five years in federal prison. He was also sentenced to three years of probation, and will have to pay a $35,000 fine.

Ortiz was arrested after helping someone, who was actually working for the Drug Enforcement Agency, purchase about an ounce of meth during March of 2016. The drug was purchased from someone employed at a local grocery store.

He was indicted during April 2017 and pleaded guilty during August 2017.