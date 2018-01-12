× Sebastian County Chief Deputy To Run For Sheriff

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Chief Deputy Hobe Runion with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office has announced his intent to run for Sebastian County sheriff as a Republican in the 2018 election.

He’s been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since 2000. He’s worked various positions within the department including crinal investigation, SWAT, and a resource officer… to name a few.

He has more than 27 years of experience in law enforcement, and is a senior chief petty officer with the United States Navy Reserve. He conducted a tour of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, and has completed more than 200 missions.

Runion began his career in 1990 as a reserve patrolman in Barling. After, he worked for the Lavaca Police Department, where he also served as a constable. He also spent 17 years volunteering as a firefighter in Lavaca.

Runion also serves as a board member for the Hamilton House Child Safety Center and is a member of various other groups within the state.