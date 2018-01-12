× Sebastian County Woman Accused Of Distributing Child Pornography

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A woman is accused of sharing child pornography images.

Kelly Riley, 43, of the Jenny Lind community is accused of four counts of computer child pornography charges. She was arrested Jan. 5, but was bailed out Jan. 8 on a $10,000 bond.

When police arrested her, she was babysitting a young child, according to investigators. They have found no evidence that she harmed the 5-year-old.

According to investigators, Riley shared images and videos of children performing sex acts on adults. The children appear to be between 6 and 10-years-old.

The images are very graphic, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security office said Riley was arrested for trading child pornography pictures online. They said Riley admitted during an interview to trafficking the images. She shared the images with other people, according to investigators. Those people may face charges also.

The investigation continues. More details will be released pending forensic evidence of Riley’s electronic devices. If more evidence is found, she will face additional charges, according to investigators.

This is a developing story.