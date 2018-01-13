× 180 Human Trafficking Cases Reported In Arkansas Within Past Decade, Issue Being Addressed

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — There have been 180 human trafficking cases reported in the state since 2007. That is 180 too many.

The National Human Trafficking Resource Center reports the number of Arkansas victims.

With every year, the number of people sucked into the dark world of human trafficking increases. It’s estimated by The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that the industry was valued at $31.6 billion during 2016. That amount is not far being drug trafficking, as it was estimated at $32.1 billion that same year.

To bring awareness to the issue, “Arkansans Ask: Human Trafficking” will air at 7 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 18) on the Arkansas Educational Television Network.

Viewers are encouraged to submit questions and comments during the live broadcast. They may do so at 800-662-2386, by emailing paffairs@aetn.org, or via Twiter at #ARAsk.

Experts in the topic will be panelists.