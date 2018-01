Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will remain cold this weekend as Northwest Flow grips our area and keeps the arctic air here. There may be a flurry or two throughout the area through the weekend as well. No accumulations are expected.

Saturday Highlights:

Sunday Highlights:

Northwest Flow providing a small chance for a snowflake or two. Thanks to the dry air, some flakes may actually sublimate before reaching the ground.

More flurries possible Sunday midday!

-Matt