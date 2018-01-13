× Hawaii Missile Alert: FCC Launches Investigation Into False Ballistic Missile Warning

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is launching a “full investigation” into the false alarm that told Hawaii residents a ballistic missile threat was approaching, an error that sent the island into chaos. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that the FCC is looking into the matter. It’s unclear how long the investigation might take, and what it will entail.

President Trump was golfing at his Florida course on Saturday, when Hawaii residents received an “Emergency Alert” that said: “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.” It took 38 long minutes before residents in Hawaii received another alert clarifying the that the previous alert was incorrect, and they were not in danger.

“The president has been briefed on the state of Hawaii’s emergency management exercise,” a White House official told CBS News. “This was purely a state (controlled) exercise.”

For Hawaii, located about 4,600 miles away from North Korea, living in the shadows of a nuclear threat is becoming a reality.

The alert, Hawaii Gov. David Ige told CNN, was due to someone pushing the “wrong button.”

Ige said the incorrect alert, “was a mistake made during a standard procedure at the change over of a shift and an employee pushed the wrong button.”

But the incorrect alert, the length of time it took to officially correct that alert, and whether federal, state and local authorities would be prepared in the event of a real missile threat has members of Congress and other government officials demanding answers and change.

Sen. Mazie Hirona, D-Hawaii, said the they “need to get to the bottom of what happened and make sure it never happens again.”

Today’s alert was a false alarm. At a time of heightened tensions, we need to make sure all information released to the community is accurate. We need to get to the bottom of what happened and make sure it never happens again. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) January 13, 2018

“I’m angry,” Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said on CBSN shortly after the incident.

AGAIN FALSE ALARM. What happened today is totally inexcusable. The whole state was terrified. There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 13, 2018

Schatz told CBSN the legislature needs to conduct oversight about the incident, and he will exercise oversight as he can. Schatz called for an independent analysis, saying government has to do better than this.

“It is a false alarm. Hug your family. Jump in the ocean. And on Tuesday, ask your government what they are going to do to make sure this never happens again,” Schatz said.