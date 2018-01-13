× Hogs Escape With Two Point Win Over Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Mike Anderson needed a spark following a three game losing streak, so the head Hog inserted a different player into the starting lineup. Freshman Darious Hall provided just the remedy to snap Arkansas (12-5, 2-3) out of its funk with a 65-63 win over Missouri.

In his first start, Hall posted 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and an assist. Daniel Gafford added 15 points and 5 rebounds. Jaylen Barford totaled 13 points and Anton Beard had 11.

Arkansas built a 30-10 lead in the first half, before Missouri stormed back to cut the halftime deficit to 36-28. But Barford came out of the locker room ready and scored the first eight points for the Hogs after halftime.

The Razorbacks ended with 34 points in the paint while shooting 46% (23/50) from the field.

Arkansas travels to Gainesville for a Wednesday night game against Florida (12-5, 4-1). Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

February 28, 1995 was the last time the Razorbacks beat the Gators on the road, a drought of 12 meetings.