Local Events Happening Monday In Honor Of Martin Luther King Day

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Several events are happening locally in honor Doctor Martin Luther King and his extraordinary life.

Sunday (Jan. 14), a memorial service in honor of King will be hosted at 3 p.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 764 W. North St.

Breakfast and activities will be hosted beginning at 8 a.m. at the University of Arkansas campus. A march will be hosted at 11:15 a.m. Those interested in participating are said to meet at the corner of MLK Boulevard and Razorback Road.

At noon, a vigil will happen in the Verizon Ballroom inside the UofA Student Union. At 7 p.m., the 21st Annual Recommitment Banquet is set to take place.

Springdale is hosting its first-ever Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade and Unity Fest. It will begin at 11 a.m. Monday (Jan. 15) at Parson Stadium. Har-Ber and Springdale High School bands will be performing together during the parade for the first time.

Anyone in Fort Smith is encouraged to celebrate at the annual parade happening downtown. The theme of the parade is ‘Celebrate The Dream’.