Northwest Arkansas Man Arrested Following Convenience Store Robbery

BENTONVILLE (KFSM)– A man is in custody following a robbery that happened Saturday (Jan. 13) around 4:30 a.m. at the Casey’s General Store located on SE J Street at SE 28th Street.

The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. Within two minutes of the reported robbery, Bentonville police connected a silver Chrysler 300 to the crime and conducted a traffic stop on SE Walton Blvd.

The traffic stop led to the arrest of the driver and only person in the vehicle, Christopher Curry, 48, of Rogers. Curry is in custody at the Bentonville Police Department and will be transferred to the Benton County Jail with instructions to hold for a bond and probable cause hearing for the offense of Aggravated Robbery, a Class Y Felony.

This investigation is continuing. Due to several similar robberies in NWA over the past few weeks, the Rogers Police Department and the Springdale Police Department are currently assisting in the investigation.