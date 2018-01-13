Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Cauliflower Fried Rice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are keeping the New Year’s resolutions alive with this healthy cauliflower fried rice. Heather Artripe with Ozark Natural Foods has this creative take on an Asian cuisine dish.

Cauliflower Fried Rice

Ingredients

2 T high heat oil

1 head Cauliflower, minced in a food processor

1 white onion, sliced

2 C frozen broccoli, thawed

2” knob fresh ginger, grated

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

1 T soy sauce

1 T sesame oil

2 t fish sauce

2-3 eggs, whisked together

1 C frozen peas

1 C frozen carrots

3 to 4 green onions, diced

2 t rice vinegar

Directions

Mince the cauliflower in your food processor or hand grater. Using a kitchen towel, ring out any excess water.

Add oil to a large sauté pan, or wok.

Add your onion and broccoli, cook for 2-3 minutes over medium-high heat.

Next, add your ginger and garlic, stir to incorporate. Cook 30 seconds. Add your soy sauce, sesame oil, and fish sauce. Stir thoroughly.

Now you want to add your cauliflower rice, spread evenly out over pan. Now add your eggs, allow this to cook for a minute.

Stir everything together and add your peas and carrots. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

Add in half of your green onions, stir, add in rice vinegar, stir.

Top with additional green onions.

There is a cauliflower class coming up on January 18th where they will be doing a variety of healthy dishes.

Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods