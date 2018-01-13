Police Pursuit Starting Near Arkansas/Missouri Border Ends In Fayetteville

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A suspect is in custody after leading a police pursuit across two counties, according to Arkansas State Police.

The suspect, whom police have yet to identify, failed to stop for police in Bella Vista, and a pursuit began.

The chase ended in on Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

At least two patrol cars have flat tires, according to a witness. The witness also told 5NEWS that the cars sustained damage.

Bella Vista, Fayetteville and Lowell Police Departments, and Washington County and Benton County Sheriff’s Offices assisted in the matter.

This is a developing story.