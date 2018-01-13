× Robbery Suspect Arrested, May Be Linked To Other Robberies In Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A man is accused of robbing a Casey’s General Store this morning (Saturday, Jan. 13).

Christopher Curry, 48, of Rogers is facing three counts of felony aggravated robbery. The charges are punishable by 10 to 40 years — or life — in prison.

Curry reportedly robbed the business on Southeast 28th and J Streets at 4:28 a.m. and demanded an undisclosed amount of money. He fled the scene in a silver Chrysler 300, and was stopped by police a few moments later on Southeast Walton Boulevard, according to the Benton County Police Department.

He is in the Benton County Jail without bond pending a probable cause hearing.

During the past few weeks, several similar robberies have happened in Northwest Arkansas. Police continue investigating the matter to see if any of the other robberies may be connected to Curry, according to police.