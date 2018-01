SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A business is a total loss after burning about midnight this morning (Saturday, Jan. 13).

Truck Center of Arkansas located at 2675 W. Sunset Ave. was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, said Battalion Chief Todd Andrews with the Springdale Fire Department.

Firefighters worked several hours to get the fire under control.

Andrews said the cause of the fire continues to be investigated, and no one was injured.