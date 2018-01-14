× Former Razorback Arrested On Drug Charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM)– Former Razorback Tyler Colquitt was booked into the Washington County Jail Sunday morning (Jan. 14) on drug charges.

The 22-year-old is facing charges including possession of a controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to deliver.

Colquitt was a fullback on the Arkansas football team, according to the Razorback website. He has not been on the roster since 2014.

