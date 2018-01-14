Fort Smith Prepares For Annual MLK Day Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Preparations are underway for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Organizers in Fort Smith are preparing for the annual parade. They said the parade is meant to recognize everything King did for social equality.

They said more than 60 local organizations have reached out to be involved in the 'Celebrate The Dream' parade happening at 11:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 14) downtown.

Patrick Boze and Natasha Higgins stopped by the 5NEWS studio to discuss the preparations and event. They said in addition to celebrating what King did for social equality, the event is also to inspire people.