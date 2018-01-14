× Little Rock Police Charge 2nd Man In Deaths Of Woman, 2 Kids

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock police say a second suspect is in custody in the killing of a woman and her two young children.

The bodies of 24-year-old Mariah Cunningham, 5-year-old Alayah Fisher and 3-year-old Elijah Fisher were found Dec. 5.

Police said 25-year-old Michael Collins was arrested in Chicago on Dec. 8 on probation violation warrants.

Russell King, manor crimes division commander for the Little Rock police, said Friday that three murder warrants have now been issued for Collins and efforts are underway to extradite him from federal detention in Oklahoma.

Collins is the brother of 21-year-old William Burnell Alexander of Little Rock, who was arrested Monday as a suspect in the case.

Police aren’t specifying what roles they believe the two men played in the slayings.