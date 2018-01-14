× Oark School Remains Closed Monday

OARK (KFSM) — The Oark School campus will be closed again, Monday.

Classes were cancelled Friday (Jan. 12) at the campus because of the flu. More than 25 percent of those who are affiliated with the school including students, faculty and staff were out with the flu, but this time, hazardous roads are closing the campus.

Superintendent Jeff Cantrell said they intended on resuming classes Monday, but due to slick spots on some of the roads in Oark, the district has decided to “play it safe” and close school.

Classes will resume Tuesday (Jan. 16).