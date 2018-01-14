× Slick Roads In Johnson County Cause Multiple Accidents On Interstate 40

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM)– A three mile stretch of Interstate 40 westbound by Knoxville was closed for nearly two hours Sunday morning (Jan. 14), while police worked multiple accidents from the highway being slick and hazardous.

The closure was from about 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at exit 64 to 67, according to ARDOT.

So far, no injuries have been reported, according to Arkansas State Police.

Continue to stay with 5NEWS for more updates on the road conditions.