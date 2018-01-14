× Southern California Mudslides: 20 Dead After Crews Recover Body

MONTECITO, Calif. (CBS News) — Recovery crews slowly making progress digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees in a California community that was ravaged by deadly mudslides, but officials said they’ve removed enough debris from creek canals to prevent another potential disaster when the next rainstorm hits.

Workers were using backhoes, jackhammers and chain saws to clear the debris in Montecito, nearly a week after a powerful storm sent flash floods cascading through mountain slopes that were burned bare by a huge wildfire in December.

Another body was found Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities to 20, Santa Barbara County spokesman Justin Cooper said. The coroner’s office would identify the latest victim, he said. Four people still remain missing.

“This is all I have, everything is gone,” Lalo Barajas told CBS News’ Carter Evans. All he has left to remember his life partner of 17 years, Peter Fleurat, are the mementos he found a half mile from their house. He says they lived in a voluntary evacuation zone, so they decided to ride out Tuesday’s storm. Then the mudslide hit.

“The floor, felt like it had no support at all, it was rolling underneath me,” Barajas said. “The walls just burst open, the mud came in and just shot us both out of the house.”

They were soon pulled in different directions.

“The last thing Peter yelled out to me was ‘Lalo, grab onto some wood and don’t let go.’ And that was the last I heard of him,” he recounted.

