Winter Weather Advisory Until 2PM For NW Arkansas

A few flurries are passing through the area, riding along some of the Northwest Flow we have. These should remain mostly light. The heaviest flurries should stay north in Missouri. Some parts of NW Arkansas and places east of Fort Smith could see a few flakes stick to some of the grassy areas. The winter weather should wrap up in the afternoon.

Snow Zones & Accumulation

Light Blue: Few Flurries (Not much accumulation)

Dark Blue: Stronger Flurries (up to a dusting possible)

Already a report of a dusting in Ozark, AR.

Timing

On and off flurries will be possible until roughly 1PM Sunday afternoon.

Advisories

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted to the north as a inch could be possible once you cross the state line into Missouri (until noon).

You can track the radar through the morning here: 5NEWS Interactive Radar

-Matt