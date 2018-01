Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A band of moderate snow has set up over parts of Benton County and Washington County, causing an inch or so of snow to be possible in localized areas.

Towns with greatest chance for snow:

-Bentonville

-Bella Vista

-Pea Ridge

-Garfield

-Gateway

-Rogers

-Prairie Creek

Winter Weather Advisories issued for Benton and Washington Counties until 2PM Sunday.

-Matt