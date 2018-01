× WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Benton County

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Benton County until 3pm Monday. This advisory was issued because snowfall is anticipated to fall across NW

Arkansas beginning tonight and lasting through the early afternoon tomorrow. Snowfall accumulations between 0.5″ and 1.5″ will be possible. Bridges and

overpasses may become very slick as well as roads and sidewalks. Try to give yourself extra time if traveling anywhere for the holiday.

