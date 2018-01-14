Winter Weather Leads To Several Church Closings
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS/RIVER VALLEY (KFSM)– The following churches are closed Sunday (Jan. 14) due to winter weather:
- Hartman United Methodist
- Glorybound Baptist in Goshen
- Hays Chapel United Methodist Church in Hartman
- Lone Star Bible Church in Eureka Springs
- Huntsville Church of Christ–no services Sunday morning.
- Coal Hill Church of Christ
- First Baptist Church in Knoxville–morning services are cancelled
