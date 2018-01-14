Winter Weather Leads To Several Church Closings

Posted 8:47 am, January 14, 2018, by , Updated at 10:36AM, January 14, 2018

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS/RIVER VALLEY (KFSM)– The following churches are closed Sunday (Jan. 14) due to winter weather:

  • Hartman United Methodist
  • Glorybound Baptist in Goshen
  • Hays Chapel United Methodist Church in Hartman
  • Lone Star Bible Church in Eureka Springs
  • Huntsville Church of Christ–no services Sunday morning.
  • Coal Hill Church of Christ
  • First Baptist Church in Knoxville–morning services are cancelled

