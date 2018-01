Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- Snow stuck to roads throughout the county today (Monday, Jan. 15).

Police said they urge people to not travel unless absolutely necessary. With temperatures continuing to fall throughout the night, roads are expected to freeze.

Road workers will be out during the night to treat roads.