Bentonville & Rogers Schools Close Tuesday While Others Will Be Open

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Bentonville and Rogers schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16 due to inclement weather.

However, while these schools are set to close, others in the area will be open.

Springdale Public Schools is one district planning to have classes despite the weather.

"This is my 12th year in Springdale and we've never closed because of the cold," Spokesperson Rick Shaeffer with Springdale Public Schools said.

"There's not going to be precipitation, so we're going to have school tomorrow morning... I guess tomorrow morning and Wednesday morning are going to be about as cold as it gets," Shaeffer added.

Parents are encouraged to make sure their kids are bundled up for the cold temperatures.