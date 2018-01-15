× Former Fort Smith Police Captain To Run For Sheriff

FORT SMITH(KFSM) – Jarrard Copeland, a former Fort Smith Police Captain, has announced he will be running for Sebastian County Sheriff as a republican in the 2018 election.

In December, Copeland announced plans to seek a position on the city’s Board of Directors.

However, once Copeland learned of the opening at the Sheriff’s office he decided to pursue that instead, according to a release.

“After learning that Sheriff Hollenbeck was retiring, I sat down with my wife and discussed my options. Nina and I both feel that it is in the best interest of our family, and the citizens of Sebastian County, that I announce my candidacy for Sebastian County Sheriff rather than City Director,” said Copeland.

Copeland was with the Fort Smith Police Department for more than 25 years.

“Under my leadership, the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office will work tirelessly to identify and apprehend these individuals and bring them to justice, protecting the interests of the people living, working and visiting in Sebastian County,” said Copeland.

Copeland will be running against Chief Deputy Hobe Runion.