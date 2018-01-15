Ahead of Arkansas's Wednesday evening tilt (6 p.m., ESPN2) at Florida, seniors Anton Beard & Trey Thompson recap the close win over Missouri and talk about what needs to take place for a second straight SEC victory.
FULL INTERVIEW: Anton Beard & Trey Thompson Talk Florida
