Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arkansas basketball head coach Mike Anderson recaps the close win over Missouri, discusses his roster's development from young guards to experienced forwards and previews the game at Florida.

The Razorbacks have not won in Gainesville since February 28, 1995. The game tips off at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.