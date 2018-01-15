Keeping Kids Warm During Cold Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- With extremely cold temperatures, are you and your kids dressing warm enough?

A local outdoor specialist said layers are key and making sure your kids have gloves, hats and thick sock to stay warm.

"I always worry that she's not gonna have enough on when she goes out," Erin Likens, mother said. "I worry that she'll come home with a runny nose or start to feel sick because of the cold."

Parents just like Likens worry if they're child is warm enough when headed to the bus stop or to school.

"I usually just bundle her up a lot in the mornings," Likens said. "Often times, she's usually in layers, an undershirt, then her regular clothes and a coat; usually a hat."

Greg Matlock from the local outdoor shop, the Woodsman has quite a bit of experience with preparing people for the cold.

"One key to staying warm in this frigid weather is layers, layers, layers," Matlock said.

Matlock said the first layer against your skin should never be cotton.

"Make sure it's a polyester blend that's able to get rid of the moisture against your body and that's the number one thing when staying warm," Matlock said.

Next, you need what's called a mid-layer.

"It can be a fleece, synthetic down or a full down and that's considered your insulation layer," Matlock said. "That's what will keep the core temperature warm."

Then, a waterproof or windproof jacket on top will help maintain the heat under all the layers.

"The biggest misconception is the bigger the better," Matlock said. "It is not."

Matlock said the second most important thing to staying warm is making sure your child's extremities are covered.

"Head, fingers, toes," Matlock said. "Get a good solid toboggan hat, a warm wind-proof glove and some kind of wool socks."

Those layers may seem like a lot, but parents said they work and it's better to have too much than not enough.

"Just layers," Likens said. "If it's something big and bulky, she's not going to wear it and keep it on anyway. So, I just put her in a lot of layers that she can take off during the day."

The layers may seem like they'd be costly, but Matlock said it's cheaper and more of an investment as kids can wear the layers individually in different seasons throughout the year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommend that parents pay attention to children's faces and mouth. A knit mask or scarf can help keep those exposed areas warm.

For more information from the CDC on how to stay safe during winter weather, click here.