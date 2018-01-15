Local Police Looking Into Multiple Business Break-Ins

MULDROW (KFSM) — Police are searching for the suspects who broke into and caused extensive damage to the Muldrow Cherokee Community Center.

Police said the break-in happened after 6 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 14).

They said the suspects caused a substantial amount of damage to several windows and doors, to exterior buildings and fencing, and repairs will be costly.

The Cherokee Marshals were notified about the break-in and are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Muldrow Police at (918)427-4431.