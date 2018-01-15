Naturals Begin Season With Hot Stove Luncheon

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)–On a snowy Monday, the baseball community gathered to unofficially kick off the eleventh season of Northwest Arkansas Naturals baseball.

There are just 81 days until opening day at Arvest Ballpark and one month until Royals pitchers and catchers report to spring training. The event, held at The Apollo on Emma in Springdale, gathered personnel from the entire Kansas City organization.

Below, hear from two Royals staffers: bullpen coach Vance Wilson, the former Naturals manager, and assistant general manager J.J. Picollo.

