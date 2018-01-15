× Northark Investigating Allegations Of Racist Heckling

HARRISON (KFSM) — The president of North Arkansas College says he’s taking “very seriously” allegations that fans at Wednesday’s (Jan. 10) basketball games between Northark and Labette (Kan.) Community College heckled Labette’s players with racist insults.

“As you can imagine, we are very aware of the allegations in the article,” Dr. Randy Esters said Monday (Jan. 15) in a statement referencing a report first published Saturday (Jan. 13) by the Parsons Sun that has since been picked up nationally by Yahoo! Sports.

“We take those allegations very seriously and will investigate them. To thoroughly investigate, however, we need to view the video that contains the alleged offenses. If those offenses were made by Northark students or employees, we will take appropriate actions to ensure it does not happen in the future.”

Esters said school officials haven’t received any complaints from anyone at the game, including coaches, athletes, officials or the public.

“This situation is truly unfortunate since we make every effort to be inclusive and welcoming to all of our students, community and visitors,” he said.

According to the Parsons Sun, Northark fans hurled “monkey noises and crow caws — a reference to Jim Crow,” during games between the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The Sun reported it reviewed game footage that revealed “crow cawing several times when black Labette players shot free throws,” adding that fans “made monkey noises directed at Labette players, often whenever Labette was on offense.”

The Sun reported that 10 of 11 players on Labette’s women’s squad are black, while Northark has four black players out of 14.

The Sun also noted Labette’s men’s team is also predominantly black, while about half of the North Arkansas men’s roster is black.

In a statement provided by the Parsons Sun, Labette Community College President Dr. Mark Watkins said his school is committed to diversity.

“Teachers, parents, (and) colleagues have taught me that diversity is a foundation to a strong people, no matter the peoples’ origin, or what they look like,” Watkins said.

“An institution, such as a community college, is no different. We should appreciate people for who they are, not tolerate them for who we want them to be.”

North Arkansas is set to host this year’s National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division II women’s basketball national tournament, according to the Sun.

Harrison, a town of about 13,000 in Boone County, is often maligned for its reputation as a haven for bigotry.

The city made national headlines in 2014, when the Klu Klux Klan erected a billboard promoting “whiteprideradio.com.” A separate billboard proclaiming “‘diversity’ is a code word for white genocide” was taken down in September 2017.

Harrison held its inaugural pride festival in July 2016 and sent the proceeds to One Orlando, a charity setup to help victims and families of the Pulse nightclub shooting.