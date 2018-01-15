× One Man Dead After Collision In Leflore County

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM)– One man is dead after a head on collision according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

the accident happened on Sunday (Jan. 14) at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Leflore County Road just one mile west of US 271.

It happened when the driver a 1991 Chevy pickup was headed westbound and went left into the center, striking another vehicle.

The driver of the pickup has been identified as 18-year-old Christopher Raymond of Heaver. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Leflore County EMS with multiple injuries. The driver that Raymond hit has been identified as 41-year-old Jack Pruitt. He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith and is listed in stable condition with internal injuries.

There were also two passengers with Raymond, both at the age of 16. According to OHP, both were taken to areas hospitals and listed in stable condition. There identities have not been released.

